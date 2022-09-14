Julia: Season Two; Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) Joins HBO Max Series

Julia is adding to its cast for season two. Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) is joining the series which is based on the life of Julia Child and her long-running series The French Chef.

Variety revealed the following about Bloom’s role in the HBO Max series:

“Bloom will appear in a recurring role as Elaine Levitch. The character is described as “a dynamo who comes to WGBH by way of CBS to work with Julia on The French Chef.”

Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, and Fiona Glascott starred in the series from Daniel Goldfarb.

A premiere date for Julia season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Julia on HBO Max?