The Not-Too-Late Show: Season Two Renewal for Elmo Series on HBO Max

Elmo’s variety show is not going anywhere. HBO Max has renewed the red Muppet’s The Not-Too-Late Show for a second season. New episodes are currently being filmed, and they will arrive on the streaming service in Fall 2021.

HBO Max revealed more about the renewal of The Not-Too-Late Show in a press release.

“HBO Max and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street, today announced that The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo has been greenlit for a second season. New episodes of the live-action preschool variety series will premiere this fall, exclusively on HBO Max. Production for The Not-Too-Late Show’s second season is now underway at Kaufman Astoria Studios in New York. The new season will expand on the last, promising even more excitement, more interactive games, and a whole new look! Decked out in his suit and tie, Elmo will return as the furry red host with the most; Cookie Monster will continue as Elmo’s co-host, with the rest of the Sesame Street Muppets pitching in as cast and crew. Each episode will feature celebrity guests, musical performances, and plenty of opportunities for preschoolers and their families to get up and play along. “We’re thrilled to continue creating new Sesame Street adventures with HBO Max, giving children and families new ways to explore the neighborhood they love,” said Ed Wells, Sesame Workshop’s EVP and Head of Global Media and Education. “This season of The Not-Too-Late Show is packed with all new ways to learn and play together; we can’t wait for kids and families to experience it.” “Elmo is one of the most beloved characters in the world, and we are so lucky we get to hang out with him on HBO Max,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids and Family Programming, Warner Bros. “We think everyone, especially our preschool audience, will be delighted with this reimagined second season – it’s the ultimate family playdate.” Before the new season premieres, fans can catch up with Elmo, Cookie Monster, and all their famous visitors in the first season of The Not-Too-Late Show, streaming now on HBO Max.”

An exact premiere date for season two of The Not-Too-Late Show was not revealed.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this variety show on HBO Max? Will you be watching season two?