Julia: HBO Max Orders Julia Child Series with Sarah Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce

Get ready to dive into the life of beloved TV chef Julia Child in a new drama series that’s been ordered by HBO Max. Sarah Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce have been cast in Julia. Eight episodes are planned for the first season.

HBO Max revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“HBO Max has given an eight-episode first season order to the Max Original, JULIA, based on the life of world-renowned chef Julia Child. The series from Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment starring Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) and David Hyde Pierce (Frasier), directed by Charles McDougall (House of Cards) and written by Daniel Goldfarb (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), is scheduled to continue production late spring in Boston, where the pilot was filmed. JULIA is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the now popular genre of cooking shows. Through Julia and her singular can-do spirit, the series explores an evolving time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural growth. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic. In addition to Lancashire and Hyde Pierce, JULIA stars Brittany Bradford (Broadway’s “Bernhardt/Hamlet”), Fran Kranz (Homecoming), Fiona Glascott (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”), Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary), Isabella Rossellini (Silent Retreat) and Jefferson Mays (I Am the Night). “We are so happy to help bring the incomparable Julia Child back to the small screen, when we need her more than ever. This show’s look into her life, marriage, and trailblazing career as she transformed the way we talk about food is an absolute delight,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “Our incredible cast and formidable creative team are a recipe for success, and we couldn’t be more excited.” “We’re delighted to expand our relationship with HBO Max by teaming with our production partners at 3 Arts on JULIA, the complex and compelling story of the celebrated chef, author and TV personality who almost single-handedly invented the world of food television,” said Jocelyn Sabo, Lionsgate Television Group Senior Vice President. “Combining an extraordinary creative team, powerhouse cast and timely subject matter, the series has all the ingredients to resonate with HBO Max audiences for years to come.”

It was not revealed when the first season will air, but with filming to take place this spring, it is possible viewers could see Julia later this year.

