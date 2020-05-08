Santa Inc.: HBO Max Orders Animated Series Starring Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen

HBO Max is getting ready for Christmas early. The streaming service just announced they’ve ordered a new TV show called Santa Inc.

The animated series “is the story of Candy Smalls (Sarah Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Seth Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream – to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – May 8, 2020 – HBO Max today announced it has ordered the adult animated series Santa Inc. from global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) featuring voice performances by leads Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen. The 8 episode, half-hour series will be written by showrunner Alexandra Rushfield (Shrill) and will be produced by Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures as part of their multiplatform partnership with Lionsgate. Santa Inc. is the story of Candy Smalls (Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream – to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas. “I have long dreamed of a taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R rated comedy and when I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah attached to voice, I knew that it was a perfect fit for us at Max.” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president original comedy and animation. “Sarah and Seth are the perfect comedy duo for this empowering and very funny animated series shepherded by the hysterical Alexandra Rushfield,” said Lionsgate Head of Scripted Development Scott Herbst. “We look forward to diving into the world of animation with our Point Grey partners, and to bring the holidays to HBO Max in a totally unexpected and fresh way.” Rushfield, Silverman, Amy Zvi and Anomalisa’s Rosa Tran will also serve as executive producers on the series. Silverman is represented by UTA, Thruline and Ziffren. Rogen is represented by UTA, Principal Talent and Felker Toczek law firm. Rushfield is represented by UTA and Ziffren.”

HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of Santa Inc., which will be written by Alexandra Rushfield. You can read more info below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of Silverman and Rogen? Will you check out Santa Inc.?