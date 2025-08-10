Resident Alien: Series Creator and Alan Tudyk Open to a Reunion Movie for Cancelled USA/Syfy Series

Resident Alien has ended its run, but it is possible you could see more of Harry in the future. Both creator Chris Sheridan and star Alan Tudyk are open to returning to the series for a reunion movie to share more of the alien’s story. Those behind USA Network are also open to that.

Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen star in Resident Alien, which has followed Harry’s journey since he arrived on Earth.

Sheridan said the following about continuing Harry’s story, according to TV Line:

“When I got the official call that they weren’t going to continue the show, I did ask about that. I asked Michael Sluchan (who’s running Versant and heads up the USA folk) if, down the line, a movie of some sort or something, if they’d be open to it. He said yes. They’ve done a bunch of movies over there. They’ve done a few Psych movies. They’ve done a Monk movie. I asked them if they would consider doing one for us and they said definitely. You can’t launch a movie next week, but you wait a couple of years and I think the audience will still be there for it. I know very much the cast would love to come back and do something and I would definitely be open to that. The story we set out to tell originally in the pilot, we have now finished telling, but it doesn’t mean there’s not more story to tell. Harry left in the last episode. When I had the choice of whether to have him leave or stay, I decided to have him leave for a couple of reasons, but one of them was, if he leaves, then it’s a great kick off if we do do a movie or something like that. Harry returns with some problem and people have to adjust. So I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a movie or some sort in the future.”

Tudyk also spoke about the possibility. He said, “I would be open to a future of Resident Alien past this incarnation on Syfy and USA [Network]. I’ve been joking that Resident Alien vs. Predator would make an entertaining movie. You could do a mash-up there! I know that Predator seems to be having a resurgence, so I don’t know how willing they would be to mash-up with us. But there’s any number of stories you could tell, and who knows what the business is going to be doing. I think it just comes down to that. The reason we’re leaving is because the business is shifting, changing and figuring itself out for a minute. And when it figures itself out, if it gives us a call, we’ll pick up.”

What do you think? Did you enjoy Resident Alien? Are you hoping to see more of Harry’s story?