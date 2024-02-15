Resident Alien: Season Four — Has the Syfy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A sci-fi comedy-drama series airing on the Syfy cable channel, the Resident Alien TV show is based on the Dark Horse comic series and stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen. The story revolves around Captain Hah Re (Tudyk), an alien with a secret mission to kill all humans. He crashes on Earth and passes himself off as a human doctor named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in a small town in Colorado. Harry starts living a simple life in his new guise, but things get complicated when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. In season three, Harry is vowing to work with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy. Joseph isn’t Harry’s only obstacle — Harry struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time. Meanwhile, Asta (Tomko) and D’arcy (Wetterlund) move in together and struggle to discover their purpose in the world. Sheriff Mike (Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Bowen) continue their quest to find out who killed the Alien Tracker, and Ben (Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson) are forced to deal with the subconscious repercussions of their alien abductions.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Resident Alien averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 465,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 45% in the demo and down by 45% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s worth noting that the third season premiere was simulcast on USA Network and drew a 0.07 in the demo with 285,000 viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Resident Alien stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 16, 2024, Resident Alien has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Syfy cancel or renew Resident Alien for season four? The show debuted in 2021 and performed well in the ratings. Resident Alien was renewed for a super-sized second season, which began airing in early 2022. After eight episodes were aired, the show went on hiatus for five months. When the series returned in August, the ratings saw a big drop. Resident Alien was renewed for a third season but received a much smaller order. I suspect the ratings will be even lower this time around, and I have doubts about the series getting a fourth-season renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Resident Alien cancellation or renewal news.



