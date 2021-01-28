Vulture Watch

Are the residents of this town doomed? Has the Resident Alien TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Syfy? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Resident Alien, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Syfy cable channel, the Resident Alien TV show is based on the Dark Horse comic series and stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, and Levi Fiehler. Recurring cast members include Linda Hamilton, Meredith Garretson, Elizabeth Bowen, Mandell Maughan, Alex Barima, Jenna Lamia, and Judah Prehn. The story revolves around Captain Hah Re (Tudyk), an alien with the secret mission to kill all humans. He crashes on Earth and passes himself off as a human doctor named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in a small town in Colorado. In his new guise, Harry starts off living a simple life but things get complicated when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Resident Alien averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.08 million viewers. Find out how Resident Alien stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 29, 2021, Resident Alien has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Syfy cancel or renew Resident Alien for season two? The cable channel has far fewer original series these days so it’s hard to judge what a show’s chances of survival are. That being said, I think this comedy will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Resident Alien cancellation or renewal news.



