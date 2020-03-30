Vulture Watch

Can Elida go home again — and survive? Has the Vagrant Queen TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Syfy? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Vagrant Queen, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Syfy cable channel, Vagrant Queen stars Adriyan Rae, Tim Rozon, Alex McGregor, and Paul du Toit. The show revolves around Elida (Rae), a former queen turned scavenger who’s been on the run since her throne was stolen as a child. A charming old friend of Elida’s, Isaac (Rozon) shows up claiming that her mother, Xevelyn, is still alive. The two head off with their new ally, a skilled mechanic and pilot named Amae (McGregor), to stage a rescue that will take Elida back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood — ruthless and power-hungry Commander Lazaro (du Toit).



Season One Ratings

The first season of Vagrant Queen averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.75 million viewers. Find out how Vagrant Queen stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 31, 2020, Vagrant Queen has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Syfy cancel or renew Vagrant Queen for season two? Most of Syfy’s scripted series have been cancelled so, the channel has very few of them left. For now, I think Vagrant Queen will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Vagrant Queen cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Vagrant Queen TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Syfy cancelled this TV series, instead?