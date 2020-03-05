Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the Syfy cable channel, The Magicians stars Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran, and Trevor Einhorn. The series follows a group of friends as they discover their magical abilities and ward off evil creatures who threaten to destroy the magical world they’ve come to know. Last season, magic was saved with Quentin Coldwater giving his life to save his friends and the world. Now, there’s too much magic and, as the excess builds, an apocalypse looms.
Season Five Ratings
The fifth season of The Magicians averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 345,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 43% in the demo and down by 36% in viewership. Find out how The Magicians stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will Syfy cancel or renew The Magicians for season six? The show is Syfy’s longest-running current series but it still does pretty well in the ratings. I think it will be renewed but, I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Magicians cancellation or renewal news.
3/4/20 update: The Magicians has been cancelled so there won’t be a sixth season.
I am hoping for season 6. I believe there is more than enough material for them to continue and we have many questions that we’d love to have answered. Please let us have more time with our magicians!!!
Since SyFy has been pretty good to its long running shows, letting most of them have a preplanned final season to wrap everything up, I’m hoping that The Magicians will get the same courtesy. It was their best rate show for years, and they deserve the chance to finish it off with notice that it will be the last season.
I really hope for a season 6. They should have expected the ratings to drop drastically after killing off Q. Its going to take a season or two for us to adjust it or just bring him back! The ratings will definitely go back up if they come up with a terrific way to bring him back.
I hope for season 6 i big fan
This is such a great show I really am hoping for a season 6.
I really hope so too. The previous seasons were renewed in January before the previous season even aired, so I’m a little worried
Not really interested without Q, but Still watching.