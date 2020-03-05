Vulture Watch

Airing on the Syfy cable channel, The Magicians stars Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran, and Trevor Einhorn. The series follows a group of friends as they discover their magical abilities and ward off evil creatures who threaten to destroy the magical world they’ve come to know. Last season, magic was saved with Quentin Coldwater giving his life to save his friends and the world. Now, there’s too much magic and, as the excess builds, an apocalypse looms.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of The Magicians averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 345,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 43% in the demo and down by 36% in viewership. Find out how The Magicians stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 6, 2020, The Magicians has been cancelled so there will not be a sixth season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Syfy cancel or renew The Magicians for season six? The show is Syfy’s longest-running current series but it still does pretty well in the ratings. I think it will be renewed but, I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Magicians cancellation or renewal news.

3/4/20 update: The Magicians has been cancelled so there won’t be a sixth season.



