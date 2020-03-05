The Magicians: Season Five Ratings

The Syfy channel has cancelled several of its scripted shows over the past year so there are only a three left — The Magicians, Wynonna Earp (which has had financing issues), and Van Helsing (which has been renewed for a final season). While there are new shows in the works, it feels like Syfy is cleaning house. Will The Magicians be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned. Status Update Below.
A supernatural Syfy drama, The Magicians stars Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran, and Trevor Einhorn. The series follows a group of friends as they discover their magical abilities and ward off evil creatures who threaten to destroy the magical world they’ve come to know. Last season, magic was saved with Quentin Coldwater giving his life to save his friends and the world. Now, there’s too much magic and, as the excess builds, an apocalypse looms.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.
For comparisons: Season four of The Magicians on Syfy averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 541,000 viewers.
3/4/20 update: The Magicians has been cancelled so there won’t be a sixth season.
It’s not the same without Q. As far as I’m concerned, the show ended with the season 4 finale and nobody can convince me otherwise. (That being said.. seasons 1-4 are AMAZING.)
Not as jazzed without Q. Would prefer quests with personal stakes over global stakes…….
Seriously , I know it’s just a fantasy show, but out of all the worlds magicians why is it the kids from brakebills who are called to always do this???
Loving this season, is the only show i watch live. I am sure i’ll get pick up for season 6, Sooo Goood
a 6th Season please. Love it look forward to the musical. Hop Margot chills a little but it’s creative, different, and the actors are good. Why would SYFY cancel it? It’s got a following. That would be stupid.
Absolutely luv it!
The Magicians is by far the best show the SYFY channel has aired in very long time, and it would be a real shame to lose it just yet. I think that the show needs one more season to tie everything up, because as much as I absolutely adore this show, (and the books as well) having it being drawn out just for the sake of keeping it on doesn’t work well either. But I definitely think there’s still plenty of storylines for the writers to flesh out and give us an awesome 6th season to go out with a… Read more »
Yes, I agree!
If you’re as much of a Magicians addict as I am you will love the audio version of the trilogy.
It’s the best show they have and they would be stupid to cancel it.
The Magicians is the best show on tv but if your going by cable views that’s not going to view that because 98 percent of ppl either view it on the syfi app or waiting for Netflix
I agree I dont have t.v. but I watch on the syfy app the day after it airs and I’ve bought every season on DVD.