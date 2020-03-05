The Magicians: Season Five Ratings

The Syfy channel has cancelled several of its scripted shows over the past year so there are only a three left — The Magicians, Wynonna Earp (which has had financing issues), and Van Helsing (which has been renewed for a final season). While there are new shows in the works, it feels like Syfy is cleaning house. Will The Magicians be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned. Status Update Below.

A supernatural Syfy drama, The Magicians stars Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran, and Trevor Einhorn. The series follows a group of friends as they discover their magical abilities and ward off evil creatures who threaten to destroy the magical world they’ve come to know. Last season, magic was saved with Quentin Coldwater giving his life to save his friends and the world. Now, there’s too much magic and, as the excess builds, an apocalypse looms.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of The Magicians on Syfy averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 541,000 viewers.

3/4/20 update: The Magicians has been cancelled so there won’t be a sixth season.