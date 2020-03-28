Network: Syfy

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 27, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Adriyan Rae, Tim Rozon, Alex McGregor, and Paul du Toit.

TV show description:

A sci-fi Western series, Vagrant Queen is based on the Vault comic books by Magdalene Visaggio and Jason Smith.

The show revolves around Elida (Rae), a former queen turned scavenger who’s been on the run since her throne was stolen as a child. She’s always one step ahead of the Republic government who’s out to extinguish her bloodline.

Isaac (Rozon) is a charming but deadbeat Canadian who was accidentally catapulted to this galaxy five years ago. He’s been living as a scavenger, desperate to make enough cash to buy his way home. An old friend of Elida’s, Isaac shows up claiming that her mother, Xevelyn, is still alive.

The two head off with their new ally, a skilled mechanic and pilot named Amae (McGregor), to stage a rescue. This takes Elida back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood — ruthless and power-hungry Commander Lazaro (du Toit).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Vagrant Queen TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?