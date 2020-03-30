Vagrant Queen: Season One Ratings

In the past year, Syfy has cancelled or ended most of its scripted TV shows. Now, the channel has introduced a new one called Vagrant Queen. How will it perform in the ratings? Can it survive? Will Vagrant Queen be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi Western series, Vagrant Queen stars Adriyan Rae, Tim Rozon, Alex McGregor, and Paul du Toit. The show revolves around Elida (Rae), a former queen turned scavenger who’s been on the run since her throne was stolen as a child. A charming old friend of Elida’s, Isaac (Rozon) shows up claiming that her mother Xevelyn is still alive. The two head off with their new ally, a skilled mechanic and pilot named Amae (McGregor), to stage a rescue that will take Elida back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood — ruthless and power-hungry Commander Lazaro (du Toit).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Vagrant Queen TV series on Syfy? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?