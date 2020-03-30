Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Vagrant Queen: Season One Ratings

Published:

Vagrant TV show on Syfy: season 1 ratings

(Marcos Cruz/Vagrant Productions/SYFY)

In the past year, Syfy has cancelled or ended most of its scripted TV shows. Now, the channel has introduced a new one called Vagrant Queen. How will it perform in the ratings? Can it survive? Will Vagrant Queen be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi Western series, Vagrant Queen stars Adriyan Rae, Tim Rozon, Alex McGregor, and Paul du Toit. The show revolves around Elida (Rae), a former queen turned scavenger who’s been on the run since her throne was stolen as a child. A charming old friend of Elida’s, Isaac (Rozon) shows up claiming that her mother Xevelyn is still alive. The two head off with their new ally, a skilled mechanic and pilot named Amae (McGregor), to stage a rescue that will take Elida back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood — ruthless and power-hungry Commander Lazaro (du Toit).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like the Vagrant Queen TV series on Syfy? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Rob Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rob
Reader
Rob

Watched episode 1 last night and found it boring. Hoping for something to replace Killjoys so I’ll watch a few more to see if it picks up.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 30, 2020 6:09 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz