Normal People, Fleabag: TV Show Crossover Benefits Ireland Charity

Fans of Normal People and Fleabag were treated to an unexpected treat. The stars of both shows performed in a crossover sketch to benefit an Ireland Charity. Andrew Scott, who plays a priest on Fleabag, had the stars of Normal People land in his confessional as their characters. Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in the series.

Per Variety, the three characters talk about their personal life troubles together. Hulu released the sketch on video. Fleabag airs on Amazon.

The sketch benefits RTE Does Comic Relief, which is an Irish charity. Both Scott and Mescal are from Ireland. Check out the video of the sketch below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these two shows? Do you plan to watch the sketch? If you did watch it, what did you think of the crossover?