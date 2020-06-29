Menu

Unsolved Mysteries: Netflix Previews the TV Series Revival

by Regina Avalos,

Unsolved Mysteries TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Get ready for the return of Unsolved Mysteries. The series has been revived by Netflix, and it will premiere later this week. Per TV Insider, the series revival will premiere on July 1, and it will have a new format.

The series, which had its start on NBC, will go from featuring several stories per episode to focusing on one story. The Netflix premiere features the 2006 death of Rey Rivera.

Another difference from the original is the lack of a host. Those behind the series could not find someone to fill the shoes of Robert Stack.

Terry Dunn Meurer, an executive producer of the revival and co-creator of the original series, said the following:

“Fans have been pushing for more episodes for years. And there are still so many mysteries that need to be solved.”

What do you think? Will you watch the revival of Unsolved Mysteries?


1
Rhonda
Reader
Rhonda

Yes I will. I think it is a great idea. I was disappointed by the second attempt. I understand needing to play the updated stories but the second attempt played the same episodes with updates repeatedly. I enjoy the show and hope it will be successful.

June 29, 2020 11:53 am
