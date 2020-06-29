Menu

Nine Perfect Strangers: Luke Evans Joins Hulu TV Series

by Regina Avalos,

Nine Perfect Strangers TV show on Hulu: (canceled or renewed?)

Nine Perfect Strangers has added Luke Evans to the cast. He will play one of the nine ‘strangers’ on the series. His character is named Lars, and that was all that was revealed. He joins Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

Deadline revealed the following about the upcoming Hulu series:

Nine Perfect Strangers the series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.”

The series is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty. She was the author behind Big Little Lies. That series aired on HBO.

What do you think? Will you watch Nine Perfect Strangers?


