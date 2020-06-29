Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered: Game Show’s New Name and Host Announced

Nickelodeon has a new game show coming to its network very soon, and more has been revealed about the series. Originally titled Game Face, the series is now titled Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered, and it will arrive on the cable network next month.

“Comedian and actor Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live, 2 Minutes of Fame), will host Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered (previously Game Face). The remotely produced six-episode game show features panelists Darci Lynne and All That’s Lex Lumpkin and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, who must guess the identities of virtually disguised celebrity guests. Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered premieres Saturday, July 11, at 8:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

Said Pharoah, “As a person who likes to transform and play multiple characters, I always love a good disguise and I can’t wait to see which panelist will be able to figure out our guests’ identities. Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered is going to be an outrageously good time, and we have some big names and surprises that you really won’t want to miss!”

Each episode of Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered will feature celebrity guests whose true identities are hidden behind an animated 3D filter and voice changer, while the panel deciphers the mystery through rounds of Q&A, wacky trivia and hilarious game competitions. The first panelist to guess the star hiding behind the filter wins the round. Viewers can get in on the fun by downloading the show’s filters to transform into the same digital characters as their favorite celebrities.”