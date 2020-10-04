Unleashed: “Fluffy” Iglesias to Host Nickelodeon Pet Competition Series

Get ready to see pets try to come out on top in Nickelodeon’s new pet competition series, which is titled Unleashed. The new series will be hosted by comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who is best known to the world as Fluffy. The series will premiere on the network later this month.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the new pet competition series with a press release. Check that out below.

“From the backyard to the big stage, the search is on for America’s most entertaining pets in Nickelodeon’s all-new comedic competition show, Unleashed (10 episodes). Hosted by superstar comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, the series brings the most impressive animal acts together to compete on stage in front of a jury comprised of kids and celebrity judges Peyton List (Cobra Kai), Preacher Lawson (America’s Got Talent, Connecting) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brittany Runs a Marathon, Free Guy) for the title of “Most Entertaining Pet” of the night. The first two episodes of Unleashed premiere back-to-back on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Said Iglesias, “We have a squirrel that can water ski, enough said! You have to watch Nickelodeon’s Unleashed!” Each episode of Unleashed will feature three animal-loving pet owners and their loyal companions as they take the stage to showcase their pet’s extraordinary talents. From jaw-dropping tricks to hilarious skills, the pet contestants demonstrate their unique abilities… but anything can happen once the cameras start rolling. Acts throughout the season include a water-skiing squirrel, a cheerleading goat, a hedgehog with a knack for agility tricks and a soccer-playing horse. As each act performs, the celebrity judges and kid jury give their reactions before voting to crown the “Most Entertaining Pet” of the night.”

