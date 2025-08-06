Invasion: Season Three Trailer Released for Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series

Invasion is returning soon with its third season, and viewers are getting a look at what is to come on the sci-fi series. Apple TV+ has released a new trailer teasing season three.

Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, Tara Moayedi, Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind star in the series, which follows an alien invasion on Earth.

Apple TV+ shared the following about season three:

““Invasion” follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. In season three, those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet. It will take all our heroes working together, using all their experience and expertise, to save our species. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered as an international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late.

The third season of “Invasion” stars returning cast members Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza and Enver Gjokaj, and introduces new series regular Erika Alexander.

“Invasion” is created by Kinberg and Weil, who also serve as executive producers alongside Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Dan Dietz, Katie O’Connell Marsh and Nick Nantell.”

The series returns on August 22nd. The trailer for season three is below.

