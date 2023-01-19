City on Fire: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for Ensemble Drama from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage

City on Fire is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has released a premiere date for the ensemble drama in May.

The series is from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and it stars Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe, and John Cameron Mitchell.

Based on the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg, there are eight episodes planned for the series, which follows what happens after a young woman is killed in NYC.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ revealed the premiere date and a first look at “City on Fire,” the upcoming, eight-episode Apple Original drama inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, with all episodes written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Starring an ensemble cast that includes Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe and John Cameron Mitchell, “City on Fire” will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, May 12, with new episodes every Friday through June 16, 2023. In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep. Chase Sui Wonders stars as Samantha, and Wyatt Oleff plays Charlie, a friend of Samantha’s who is struggling to cope with the death of his father on 9/11 two years earlier. After she is shot, he stops at nothing to unravel the mystery of what happened. “City on Fire” is produced by Apple Studios for Apple TV+. Schwartz and Savage wrote all eight episodes and serve as showrunners and executive producers under Fake Empire. Jesse Peretz directs four episodes and serves as executive producer. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski serves as co-executive producer. The series will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals also set to make their global debut this winter and spring on Apple TV+, including “Truth Be Told” season three, “Dear Edward,” “Hello Tomorrow!,” “The Big Door Prize,” “Schmigadoon!” season two, “Liaison,” “The Reluctant Traveler” and more.”

