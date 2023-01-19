Schmigadoon!: Season Two of Apple TV+ Musical Comedy Series Gets Premiere Date

Josh and Melissa will find themselves in a strange but somewhat familiar land this April. Apple TV+ has announced a premiere date for the second season of the Schmigadoon! series.

A musical comedy series co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, Schmigadoon! follows modern-day couple Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) as they find themselves trapped in a strange Brigadoon-like town. The naïve residents sing and dance at the drop of a hat, like they’re in a ’40s or ’50s-style musical. The first season finished with the couple having worked out issues in their own relationship while helping the residents to grow.

They are able to leave the town of Schmigadoon but have now ended up in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. The second season will feature the returns of Strong and Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page have joined the cast.

The second season of Schmigadoon will kick off on Friday, April 7th, with the first two episodes of its six-episode season. New episodes of the Apple TV+ series will then be released every Friday through May 5th.

The streaming service has released some first-look photos:



