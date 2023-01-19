BMF: Season Three Renewal Set for Starz Crime Drama Series

The story of Meech and Terry will continue to unfold on Starz. The cable channel has renewed BMF for a third season. The second season of 10 episodes kicked off on Friday, January 6th.

A crime drama series, the BMF TV show was inspired by a true story and stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, La La Anthony, with Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Snoop Dogg, Leslie Jones, Christine Horn, Sydney Mitchell, Rayan Lawrence, and Serayah in recurring roles. Mo’Nique and Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee guest. The story chronicles the unconventional journey to success of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country: Black Mafia Family. Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, the story explores the brothers’ complex relationships with their parents, Charles Flenory (Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (White), who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Dogg). The season finds Meech and Terry at odds. Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers reunite. Our heroes risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their business. Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Mo’Nique), a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner, who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future. Expanding beyond Detroit to Lansing, Ohio and even the South, the brothers face nearly insurmountable obstacles, are confronted with a shocking discovery about a member of their own crew, and battle for every inch of territory.

Airing on Friday nights, the second season of BMF is averaging a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 190,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 46% in the demo and down by 50% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The third season renewal comes on the heels of a successful second season premiere on January 6th. It attracted 4.1 million multiplatform viewers for its debut weekend, with several platforms yet to report.

“BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

