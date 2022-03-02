Hightown: Season Three Renewal Announced for Starz Crime Drama Series

Jackie’s struggles and battles aren’t over. Starz has renewed the Hightown TV show for a third season. The second season finished airing in December. There’s no word yet on when we’ll see season three.

A crime drama series, Hightown stars Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood. Tonya Glanz and Imani Lewis recur while second season guests include Luis Guzmán, Jona Xiao, Carlos Gómez, Mark Boone Junior, Cecil Blutcher, and Crystal Lee Brown. In the second season, Jackie Quinones (Raymund) has achieved her dream of becoming a real cop and is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding Cape Cod, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Nolasco), the man she holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Glanz), the only other female on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal, and the shame and failure of her past.

Airing on Sunday nights, the second season of Hightown averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 205,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s up by 23% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Here’s the third season renewal announcement from Starz:

STARZ RETURNS TO THE CAPE FOR SEASON THREE OF CRIME DRAMA SERIES "HIGHTOWN" Santa Monica, Calif. – March 1, 2022 – STARZ announced today that the crime drama "Hightown," starring Monica Raymund ("Chicago Fire," "The Good Wife"), has been renewed for a third season. The current season is available to view across all STARZ platforms. "'Hightown' is such an incredible show, and we could not be happier that it's been renewed for a third season," said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming for STARZ. "We are excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters battle their past mistakes as well as new foes in the dangerous underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting." The new season will continue to deliver on STARZ's deep commitment to developing unique premium programming for women and underrepresented audiences, including diverse representation in front of and behind the camera. The series from Emmy(R) Award-winner Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Top Gun: Maverick, "CSI" franchise) and Lionsgate Television is created by Rebecca Cutter ("Gotham"), who made her television directorial debut in season two. Academy Award(R)-nominated filmmaker Rachel Morrison (Mudbound, Fruitvale Station) directed two episodes of the ten-episode second season. Lead actress Monica Raymund, Brandon Sonnier ("L.A.'s Finest"), Radium Cheung ("The Sinner"), Antonio Negret ("Prodigal Son") and Eagle Egilsson ("The Wire") also directed.

"Hightown" is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter ("Gotham") with Gary Lennon ("Power," "Euphoria") executive producing with Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Top Gun: Maverick, "CSI" franchise), Jonathan Littman ("Lucifer," "The Amazing Race," "CSI" franchise) and KristieAnne Reed ("Lucifer," "CSI: Vegas") from Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Ellen H. Schwartz also serves as executive producer.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Hightown TV series on Starz? Are you happy that this crime drama has been renewed for a third season?

