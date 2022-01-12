The Kings of Napa: Season One Viewer Votes

Which sibling should rule the company in the first season of The Kings of Napa TV show on OWN? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Kings of Napa is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Kings of Napa here.

An OWN family drama series, The Kings of Napa TV show stars Ebonée Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Yaani King Mondschein, Ashlee Brian, and Devika Parikh. The story takes place in a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African-American family. Their wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the keys to the kingdom in pursuit of power, wealth, and legacy.





