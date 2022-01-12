Network: OWN

Performers include: Ebonée Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Yaani King Mondschein, Ashlee Brian, and Devika Parikh.

A family drama series, The Kings of Napa TV show comes from writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois.

The story takes place in a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African-American family. Their wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom for their own power, wealth, and legacy.

Dana (Nix) is the older brother and the savvy CFO of the winery. August (Noel) is the middle sibling and the family’s brilliant marketing whiz who’s passionate about wine and always looking for new ways to expand the business. Christian (Brian), the youngest brother with swag, manages the winery’s bottling facility but knows little about growing grapes.

The matriarch of the family, Vanessa King (LeBlanc), gave up her career to help run the winery in Napa with her husband, Reginald (Whitlock Jr.).

Bridgette Pierce (Mondschein) is the cousin of the King siblings who works as the manager for House of Kings wine. Melanie Pierce (Parikh) is August’s aunt who is now back in the States with a firestorm that threatens to change the King family forever.

