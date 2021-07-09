The Kings of Napa: OWN Reveals Additional Casting for Family Drama

The Kings of Napa is headed to OWN soon, and several cast additions have now been made to the family drama. Ashlee Brian and Devika Parikh have been added as series regulars, and Curtis Hamilton, Heather Simms, Samantha Walkes, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. have been cast in recurring roles. Ebonee Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Yaani King Mondschein were previously cast in the series.

The drama follows the lives of the Kings family living in Napa Valley as they operate a vineyard. The series is expected to premiere in 2022.

OWN revealed more about the new drama in a press release.

“OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced two new series regular cast members and four recurring guest stars for the new drama The Kings of Napa, from acclaimed showrunner, writer, and producer Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker) and Warner Bros. Television. Ashlee Brian and Devika Parikh join in series regular roles, with Curtis Hamilton, Heather Simms, Samantha Walkes, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. set for recurring roles. Academy Award(R) winner Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love) will direct the first two episodes of the series, and Janine Sherman Barrois, Michelle Listenbee Brown (Love Is__, Real Husbands of Hollywood) and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers. The Kings of Napa is focused on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California, a vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom – to their own power, wealth, and legacy. The new series is expected to debut in 2022. The new series regulars are: · Ashlee Brian (The Forty-Year-Old Version, Family Reunion) plays the role of Christian King, August King’s (Ebonee Noel) younger brother with swag who manages the winery’s bottling facility but knows little about growing grapes. His real passion is trying to get his bourbon business off the ground, but when the family suddenly needs his help with the vineyard, Christian is thrown into the deep end and may not be able to survive. · Devika Parikh (Grey’s Anatomy, Aquaman) plays the role of August’s aunt, Melanie Pierce. She is a perennial fibber with a penchant for exaggeration who is usually off to some remote locale to help save the world as a nurse for Doctors Without Borders. Now back in the States, she returns with a firestorm that threatens to change the King family forever. The new recurring guest stars are: · Curtis Hamilton (Charming the Hearts of Men) plays the role of Kelvin Johnson, August’s boyfriend from high school who now works as a lawyer representing Melanie Pierce. When Kelvin and August reconnect over business, it’s clear that their chemistry is undeniably electrifying, even if he is married. · Heather Simms (Blue Bloods, Luke Cage) plays the role of Yvette King, Reginald’s self-possessed, flamboyant, imposing sister who owns a wig business. Knowing her to be a savvy businesswoman, Yvette’s brother names her VP of sales at the winery. · Samantha Walkes (upcoming Orphan: First Kill) plays the role of Rose King. British, regal, and strikingly stylish, Rose is Dana King’s supportive wife. · Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire, Your Honor, Da 5 Bloods) plays the role of Reginald King, the husband of Vanessa King (Karen LeBlanc). Though Vanessa and Reginald seem to have had the picture-perfect marriage, she is stunned to discover things about his past that now leave her hurt, angry and betrayed.”

A premiere date for The Kings of Napa will be set at a later date.

