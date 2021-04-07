Queen Sugar: Season Six Production and Casting Announced by OWN

Queen Sugar is currently airing its fifth season on OWN, but work has already begun on season six. Paula Jai Parker, Tammy Townsend, Marquis Rodriguez, and McKinley Freeman have joined the cast of the series which follows the Bordelon siblings in the fictional Louisiana town of Saint Josephine.

The series makes a point of hiring female directors and those working on the sixth season include Bertha Bay-Sa Pan, Carmen Marrón, Cierra Glaude, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, Marie Jamora, Shari Carpenter, Shaz Bennett, and Stephanie Turner, with Lisa France now serving as producing director. Across the six seasons, 42 female filmmakers have been hired, 39 of whom are first-time television directors.

OWN revealed more about the sixth season production in a press release.

“Critically acclaimed drama series Queen Sugar, from creator and executive producer Ava DuVernay, has announced the addition of several cast members, including Tammy Townsend as series regular, with Paula Jai Parker, Marquis Rodriguez and McKinley Freeman joining as recurring guest stars in season six, currently in production in New Orleans, set to air this fall on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. In continuing the creative vision DuVernay established in season one of hiring an entirely female directorial team, the season six directorial lineup is handpicked by DuVernay and includes four returning directors with five directors making their television debut. The Queen Sugar season six directorial line-up includes: Bertha Bay-Sa Pan, Carmen Marrón, Cierra Glaude, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, Marie Jamora, Shari Carpenter, Shaz Bennett and Stephanie Turner, with Lisa France upped to serve as producing director. This marks 42 female filmmakers the series has hired through six seasons, 39 of whom are first-time television directors. The following are the new casting announcements for season six: Tammy Townsend (K.C. Undercover) portrays Billie, the daughter of beloved Bordelon family friend Prosper Denton (Henry G. Sanders), who returns to St. Josephine for the first time in 20 years to care for her ailing father. Townsend joins the cast as a series regular. Paula Jai Parker (The Wayans Bros.) portrays Celine, a single mother whom Aunt Violet takes under her wing as Celine works to establish a life in St. Josephine with her 10-year-old son, Gabriel. Parker joins as a recurring guest star. Marquis Rodriguez (When They See Us) portrays Isaiah, a college student wise beyond his years who befriends Micah West. Rodriguez joins as a recurring guest star. McKinley Freeman (Titans) portrays Dominic, a cultural anthropologist who captures the attention of Nova Bordelon. Freeman joins as a recurring guest star.”

A premiere date for season six of Queen Sugar has not yet been revealed. Season five will finish airing on April 20th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Queen Sugar series on OWN? Are you enjoying season five? Do you plan to watch season six?