Mr. Corman: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Joseph Gordon-Levitt Series

Mr. Corman is coming soon to Apple TV+, and a trailer has now been released for the series, which stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The series arrives next month with 10-episodes on the schedule. The comedy follows Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt) as he lives his life as an elementary school teacher after a failed career in music.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today released the trailer for Mr. Corman, a new Apple Original comedy series created by, directed by and starring Emmy and SAG Award winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The first two episodes of the 10-episode first season will debut globally on Friday, August 6, 2021 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday. Mr. Corman follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (played by Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings: rich with good intentions, poor with student loans, and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die. In addition to Gordon-Levitt, Mr. Corman stars Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall aka Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez. The series marks a return to TV for Gordon-Levitt, who grew up on the small screen with roles on multiple series, most notably his co-starring turn on the long-running NBC comedy 3rd Rock from the Sun. Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, Mr. Corman is created by, directed by and executive produced by Gordon-Levitt along with Bruce Eric Kaplan, Ravi Nandan and Inman Young. Pamela Harvey-White serves as producer.”

