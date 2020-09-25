Ghostwriter: Season Two Trailer Released for Apple TV+ Series

Apple TV+ announced the release date for Ghostwriter season two just last week, and now the streaming service has released a new trailer. Ghostwriter will premiere its new season on October 9th and viewers will be able to watch seven all-new episodes.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the return of Ghostwriter with a press release.

Following its Daytime Emmy Award win for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming, Apple TV+ today released the official trailer and key art for the sophomore season of Ghostwriter, premiering globally on Friday, October 9 with seven all-new installments. The series, which has also earned a highly coveted Prix Jeunesse Award, a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award, and recognition from Common Sense Media since its premiere, is a reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop. The modern-day Ghostwriter maintains a city-based, multicultural cast, inviting children ages 6-11 to see themselves on screen as they learn to appreciate a range of new and classic literature. In its second season, the series’ young heroes work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of the Ghostwriter while introducing audiences to fresh tales like “Malia and the Magic Paintbrush” and “The Cobalt Mask,” and familiar literary characters including Dr. Watson of Sherlock Holmes fame. Academy Award-winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny returns as the writer and director of the series, with PGA-nominated Andrew Orenstein serving as showrunner. Sesame Workshop’s executive vice president of Creative and Production Kay Wilson Stallings is executive producer. Ghostwriter is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment.

Check out the trailer for Ghostwriter season two below.

