Doug Unplugs, Stillwater, Ghostwriter, Helpsters: Apple TV+ Sets Premieres of Kids’ Series

Apple TV+ has a lot of shows getting ready to arrive on their service for kids. The streaming service has announced second season premiere dates for Ghostwriter and Helpsters, as well as the debuts of new titles Doug Unplugs and Stillwater.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming premieres in a press release.

Following its historic 18 Daytime Emmy Award nominations and win for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming for Ghostwriter, Apple TV+ today announced that two new kids’ series, Doug Unplugs and Stillwater, are set to premiere alongside a lineup of award-winning and acclaimed series for kids and families this fall on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ also revealed that the second season of Ghostwriter is officially set to premiere on Friday, October 9, and the star-studded second season of Helpsters will premiere Friday, October 16. Recognized with a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award and a Common Sense Media Award, both series hail from the makers of “Sesame Street.”

Premium, new original shows and seasons for kids and families premiering globally on Apple TV+ this fall include:

Ghostwriter

Season two premiere date: Friday, October 9

After being honored with the Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming Award at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys, and making Apple TV+ the first streaming service to win a Daytime Emmy in its first year of eligibility, Ghostwriter returns after a landmark first season on Friday, October 9. Touted as a “knockout” and a “clever” show for today’s youth, the series additionally earned a highly coveted Prix Jeunesse Award, a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award, and recognition from Common Sense Media.

A reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop, the modern-day “Ghostwriter” maintains a city-based, multicultural cast, inviting children ages 6-11 to see themselves on screen as they learn to appreciate a range of new and classic literature. In its second season, the series’ young heroes work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of the Ghostwriter while introducing audiences to fresh tales like “Malia and the Magic Paintbrush” and “The Cobalt Mask,” and familiar literary characters including Dr. Watson of “Sherlock Holmes” fame.

Academy Award-winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny returns as the writer and director of the series, with PGA-nominated Andrew Orenstein serving as showrunner. Sesame Workshop’s executive vice president of Creative and Production Kay Wilson Stallings is executive producer. Ghostwriter is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment.

Helpsters

Season two premiere date: Friday, October 16

In season two of Helpsters, preschoolers continue to explore the power of teamwork as puppets Cody, Scatter, Mr. Primm and Heart join a cadre of new celebrity and musical guests to solve problems. The Helpsters approach any challenge – from party-planning to magic trick mastery, and even mountain-climbing – with a can-do attitude, because everything starts with a plan.

Featured guest stars in the new season include Terry Crews, Danny Trejo, Gabby Douglas, Christopher Meloni, Richard Kind, Michael Ian Black, Janeane Garofalo, Michelle Buteau and Judah Friedlander, with musical guests including Talib Kweli, Matt Berninger, Jason Mraz, K. Flay, Norah Jones and Ingrid Michaelson.

Emmy Award winner and Parents’ Choice Gold Medal winner Tim McKeon (“Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination,” “Odd Squad”) is the creator and showrunner of Helpsters. He and Sesame Workshop’s executive vice president of Creative and Production Kay Wilson Stallings are executive producers.

The recipient of a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award and Common Sense Media Award, Helpsters has been recognized as “immersive, educational, and entertaining.” The series teaches young viewers important lessons in pre-coding skills and inspires self-confidence, collaboration, effective communication and much more.

Doug Unplugs

Premiere date: Friday, November 13

Hailing from DreamWorks Animation and based on Dan Yaccarino’s Doug Unplugged book series, Doug Unplugs follows a young robot named Doug who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, curious Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world, and with his best friend Emma, experiences its wonders firsthand. Doug Unplugs is executive produced by Jim Nolan, Aliki Theofilopoulos and Dan Yaccarino, and stars the voice talents of Brandon James Cienfuegos, Kyrie McAlpin, Eric Bauza, Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker and Becky Robinson.

Stillwater

Premiere date: Friday, December 4

Based on the Scholastic book series “Zen Shorts” by Jon J Muth, Stillwater is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment and centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who are typical kids with typical kid challenges – meaning that sometimes even the smallest things can feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Stillwater also brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them, and guiding them to their place within it. Stillwater is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.