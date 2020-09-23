High Desert: Apple TV+ Orders Comedy Series from Patricia Arquette and Ben Stiller

High Desert is coming to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the new comedy series, which stars Patricia Arquette. The actress will also executive produce the series with Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock. Molly Madden and Tom Lassally.

Stiller will direct the first installment and previously worked with Arquette on the Escape at Dannemora mini-series at Showtime. Stiller won a Directors Guild award for Escape and Arquette won Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and Screen Actors Guild awards for her performance in that 2018 project.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new High Desert series in a press release.

Apple today announced a series order for High Desert, a new comedic half-hour series to be produced by Apple Studios that will star Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette (Boyhood, Escape at Dannemora, The Act), who will also executive produce. The project reunites Arquette with DGA Award winner Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora), who will direct the first episode and executive produce through Red Hour Films alongside Nicky Weinstock. Molly Madden and Tom Lassally executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts Entertainment. High Desert follows Peggy (Arquette), a former addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator. The series is created and written by Nancy Fichman (Nurse Jackie, Damages), Katie Ford (Miss Congeniality) and Jennifer Hoppe (Grace and Frankie, Nurse Jackie, Damages), who will also serve as executive producers.

A premiere date for this new Apple TV+ series was not revealed.

