The Shrink Next Door: Apple Orders Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd TV Series

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are teaming up again. Deadline reports the two will star in a new series for Apple TV+ called The Shrink Next Door.

Based on the podcast, the dark comedy “explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an unprecedentedly exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.”

Apple TV+ has ordered eight episodes of The Shrink Next Door. Michael Showalter will direct, with Georgia Pritchett attached to write.

What do you think? Have you listened to The Shrink Next Door podcast? Will you watch the Apple series?