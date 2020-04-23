Hell Den, Wild Life, Dr. Havoc’s Diary: Syfy Announces Animated Series Pick Ups

Syfy is getting into animation in a big way. Deadline reports the network has ordered a second season of Hell Den as well as several new series, including Dr. Havoc’s Diary and Wild Life.

Other new animated series include Plutonians and Psycho Psalms, “a stop motion dark comedy following 1940s D-List cartoon character Timecrow and his misfit costars.” The new shows will air on Syfy’s late-night animation block, TZGZ.

Read more info about Syfy‘s new lineup below:

HELL DEN (Season 2)

Straight to series order (6×15 min episodes)

Produced by Shout! Studios, Rafael Raffaele Entertainment

LOGLINE: After an Uber-Apocalypse wipes out civilization, only one person miraculously survives: 12 year-old Andrew. With the last working TV and VCR in existence, he invites a motley group of apocalyptic creatures into his house to watch weird cartoons and old movies. Hell Den combines original animation of our characters with old live-action and animated clips re-dubbed by the Dr. God troupe in this new, unique, and very warped twist on sketch comedy.

CAST: Series regulars Sean Cowhig, Neil Garguilo, Brian James O’Connell, David Park and Justin Ware; guest stars Matthew Lillard, Katie Leclerc, Maria Bamford, Kevin Heffernan WILD LIFE

Greenlit to series from pilot (pilot + 5×15 min episodes = 6 episodes total)

TZGZ’s first internally developed pilot greenlit to series

Produced by Adam Davies, Alex Plapinger, Dylan Dawson, Valparaiso Pictures and Octopie

LOGLINE: A show about animal friends just trying to stay alive after the apocalypse. Together, they come up with elaborate schemes to entertain themselves and pretty much just keep from going insane.

CAST: Natalie Palamides, Baron Vaughn, Reggie Watts, John Paul Reynolds, Claudia O’Doherty, SkittLeZ Ortiz DR. HAVOC’S DIARY

30 x 6-min eps

Produced by New Form

LOGLINE: A mid-level supervillain having a mid-life crisis battles secret agents, superheroes and his wife. PILOTS: PLUTONIANS (working title)

Pilot order (15 min episodes)

Produced by Brave Media and Yeti Farm

LOGLINE: The Interplanetary Federation has conferred and it’s official: Pluto is no longer a planet. The Plutonians are now determined to rebrand their image and prove themselves to the other planetary beings of the solar system – with the exception of Earth, who are notorious bullies and can’t find out about alien life. PSYCHO PSALMS

Pilot order (15 min episodes)

Produced by Open the Portal and Jacob Robinson, head of Tractor Pants, an animation-centric production company with an overall deal at Legendary Television Studios.

LOGLINE: Psycho Psalms is a stop motion dark comedy following 1940s D-List cartoon character Timecrow and his misfit costars, as they attempt to navigate our postmodern internet hellscape after being yanked through a portal to our present day. These offbeat characters will take you to a dark place, but they won’t leave you there.”

