Coven Academy: Disney Orders Supernatural Dramedy Series, Casting Announced

Coven Academy is headed to Disney in 2026. The network has ordered the new supernatural series from Tim Federle and announced its cast. The series, set in New Orleans, will follow a group of teen witches.

Disney revealed the following about the series:

“Today, Disney Branded Television announced a series greenlight for “Coven Academy,” a single-camera, supernatural dramedy from DGA and Emmy® nominee Tim Federle, creator of the long-running Emmy Award-winning “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Premiering next year on Disney+ and Disney Channel, the new, original series conjures up a thrilling, witty blend of magic, mystery, and teen drama. Set against the moody backdrop of New Orleans, “Coven Academy” follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up. “‘Coven Academy’ is an innovative format that blends supernatural intrigue with the friendships, challenges and self-discovery of the teenage experience,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Under Tim Federle’s creative leadership, this magical high school comes alive with a breakout cast, continuing our tradition of creating stories and stars that connect deeply with today’s generation.” “I pitched ‘Coven Academy’ as a love letter to the genre YA shows I grew up on,” said creator and executive producer Tim Federle. “I’m thrilled to bring this original story to the screen with my longtime friends at Disney, led by Ayo Davis, and I can’t wait for the world to meet the incredible cast and crew who are conjuring our world into being.” The series stars Malina Pauli Weissman (“Ick,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events”) as Briar, Tiffani Thiessen (“Alexa and Katie,” “White Collar,” “90210”) as Miss Graves, Malachi Barton (“ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires”) as Jake, Louis Thresher (“Boarders”) as Ollie, Jordan Leftwich (“Family Switch”) as Sasha and Ora Duplass (“Their Town”) as Tegan. Recurring guest stars include Brendon Tremblay (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”) as Alexander, Swayam Bhatia (“ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires”) as McKenna, and Keegan Connor Tracy (“Once Upon a Time”) as Tamora. Federle wrote and directed the pilot, which he also executive produced alongside Kimberly McCullough and Bronwyn North-Reist, Federle’s head of creative at his Chorus Boy Productions.”

Louis Thresher (above) shared the news on his Instagram. Check that out below.

