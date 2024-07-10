Agatha All Along: Disney+ Unveils Trailer and Key Art for New Marvel Series

Agatha can’t seem to make up her mind! Disney+ has released a trailer and announced a premiere date for the WandaVision spin-off series featuring Agatha Harkness, and it has undergone a name change. Now titled Agatha All Along, the Marvel series will arrive in September.

Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata star in the Disney+ series and follow Agatha after being stripped of her powers and forced to live in Westview.

Disney+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Disney+ released a new trailer and key art for the upcoming Marvel Television live-action series, “Agatha All Along.” The series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series “WandaVision,” as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind “WandaVision,” directs the pilot episode. In “Agatha All Along,” the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road… In addition to Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along” stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero. Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.”

The trailer and poster for Agatha All Along are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Disney+ series this fall?