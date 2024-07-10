Star Trek: Starfleet Academy: Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and George Hawkins Join Paramount+ Series

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has started to find its cadets. Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and George Hawkins have been added to the cast of the Paramount+ series. They join the previously announced Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti.

The Paramount+ will follow a class of new cadets as they train to join Starfleet and face a new enemy that threatens the federation.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new additions and the upcoming Star Trek series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that Kerrice Brooks (My Old Ass), Bella Shepard (Wolf Pack) and George Hawkins (Tell Me Everything) have joined the cast of the original series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY. The upcoming series will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. Produced by CBS Studios, the new series will begin production later this summer. Brooks, Shepard and Hawkins will play cadets, joining previously announced cast members Holly Hunter as the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Paul Giamatti as the season’s villain. STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself. Brooks, an actress and professional dancer, will make her feature film debut this year in My Old Ass produced by Margot Robbie and directed by Megan Park. She will also star in the 70s coming-of-age comedy, Feeling Randy. Brooks’ credits include The Prom, The Cypher, How We Roll and On My Block. Brooks got her start in the entertainment industry as a professional dancer performing with elite artists including Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Lil’ Nas, Kelly Rowland and more. Shepard was recently the lead of the Paramount+ Series, Wolf Pack and is best known for her previous Brat Series’ On the Ropes and A Girl Named Jo, and as the lead in the series, Two Sides. Shepard was also seen in The Wilds, Witch Hunt,, and the iCARLY reboot . She also had a lead guest role on the final season of Orange Is the New Black, and recurring roles on Life in Pieces and Grace and Frankie. Hawkins is best known for playing Dylan in Tell Me Everything. His previous credits include Sean in the BAFTA-nominated film Boiling Point and Adam in the feature film Gassed Up. In 2023, Hawkins graduated from London’s Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series’ premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo. STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY is the latest addition to the expanding STAR TREK franchise on Paramount+, which also includes the fifth and final season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: SECTION 31, an original movie with Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh.”

The premiere date for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Star Trek series?