Chicago Fire: Season 13 — Has the NBC First-Responder Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

A first-responder drama series airing on the NBC television network, Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, and Kara Killmer. Jesse Spencer guests. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Leaders like Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Walker), and Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) and their team risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.



Season 12 Ratings

The 12th season of Chicago Fire averages a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.002 million viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s up by 3% in the demo and up by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Chicago Fire stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of January 19, 2024, Chicago Fire has not been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Chicago Fire for season 13? This long-running series has been one of the network’s highest-rated series executive producer Dick Wolf knows how to control a show’s budget. Cast members may come and go but I have no doubt that Chicago Fire will be renewed for a 13th season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago Fire cancellation or renewal news.



