Chicago PD: Season 12 — Has the NBC Police Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

A police procedural drama series airing on the NBC television network, the Chicago PD TV show stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, and Amy Morton. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of Chicago PD averages a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.812 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s up by 4% in the demo and up by 10% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Chicago PD stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 19, 2024, Chicago PD has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Chicago PD for season 12? The night of “One Chicago” shows has been very successful for NBC, so I can’t see them cancelling Chicago PD or the other series in the franchise anytime soon. The cast may change, but the show is sticking around. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago PD cancellation or renewal news.



