Chicago Med: Season 10 — Has the NBC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

A medical drama series airing on the NBC television network, the Chicago Med TV show stars Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Steven Weber, and Jessy Schram. Luke Mitchell recurs as new attending Dr. Mitch Ripley. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The series, which weaves cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in a high-intensity environment, sometimes features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.



The ninth season of Chicago Med averages a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.93 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s up by 7% in the demo and up by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Chicago Med stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of January 19, 2024, Chicago Med has not been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Chicago Med for season 10? The Chicago franchise performs very well for the network and executive producer Dick Wolf is known for keeping his series’ budgets under control. I do not doubt that Chicago Med will be renewed for a tenth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago Med cancellation or renewal news.



