Chicago Med: Season 10 Renewal; NBC Medical Drama Returning for 2024-25 Broadcast Season

The staff of Gaffney’s Emergency Department will be back at work for the 2024-25 television season. NBC has renewed Chicago Med for a 10th anniversary season. The ninth season, which has 13 episodes (it is shorter because of the 2023 industry strikes), is expected to finish airing in May.

A medical drama series, the Chicago Med TV show stars Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Steven Weber, and Jessy Schram. Luke Mitchell recurs. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The series, which weaves cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in a high-intensity environment, sometimes features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the ninth season of Chicago Med averages a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.56 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 8% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Episodes typically pick up about 30% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings.

Today, the network also renewed Law & Order (season 24), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (season 26), Chicago Fire (season 13), and Chicago PD (season 12) for the 2024-25 broadcast season. The fate of Law & Order: Organized Crime has yet to be decided.

