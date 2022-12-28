Chicago Med: Season Eight; T.V. Carpio (Big Sky) Joins NBC Medical Drama Series

Chicago Med has added someone from Big Sky to the cast for season eight. T.V. Carpio (above) joins Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Brian Tee, Steven Weber, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Kristen Hager, Yaya DaCosta, and Jessy Schram on the medical drama which follows the staff of a fictional Chicago hospital.

Deadline revealed the following about the role the new arrival will play on the NBC medical drama:

“She will portray Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) who will shake things up when the show returns in the spring. Grace’s hiring comes as no surprise following the news that Jack bought controlling interest in Gaffney Medical Group in the fall finale—building up his own team is par for the course.”

Chicago Med returns with new episodes on January 4th.

