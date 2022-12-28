The Irrational: Jesse L. Martin (The Flash) to Return to NBC in New Crime Drama Series

NBC has ordered The Irrational to series and Law & Order veteran Jesse L. Martin is returning to the peacock network. Martin will star in the new crime drama, which follows a behavioral scientist who helps solve cases. It isn’t yet known when the series will arrive – this season or next.

Based on the novel Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely, the series is being written by Arika Lisanne Mittman (La Brea, Timeless). Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi also star in the series.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the following about the plot of the NBC series:

Martin will play Alec Baker, a renowned professor of behavioral science who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

Since 2014, Martin has co-starred on The Flash TV series on The CW as police detective Joe West. The ninth and final season of that show kicks off on February 8th and Martin will appear in a limited capacity.

What do you think? Do you like the sound of The Irrational TV series? Are you excited to see this new drama on NBC?