Chicago PD: Season 10; Jesse Lee Soffer to Leave NBC Drama Series This Fall

Chicago PD is losing another member of its original cast. It has been announced that Jesse Lee Soffer will depart the Dick Wolf police drama during the first half of the upcoming 10th season. Soffer has played Det. Jay Halstead since the beginning of the NBC series.

Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Tracy Spiridakos, and Amy Morton also star in the series which follows the Intelligence unit of the Chicago Police Department.

Soffer said the following about departing the NBC series in a statement, per Deadline:

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew. To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

It is yet not known how Soffer’s character will exit Chicago PD, or if his departure will have an impact on Chicago Med. Nick Gehlfuss plays Jay’s brother, Will Halstead, in that series.

Season 10 of Chicago PD debuts on Wednesday, September 21st.

What do you think? Are you surprised to hear that Soffer is leaving Chicago PD? Will his departure have an impact on whether or not you continue to watch the NBC drama?