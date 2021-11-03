Chicago Fire: Season 10; Brett Dalton Joins NBC Series Following Jesse Spencer Departure

Chicago Fire is making an addition in the wake of Jesse Spencer’s departure from the NBC drama series. Brett Dalton (Agents of SHIELD), is joining the series in a recurring role as the new man in charge of Truck 81, interim Lt. Jason Pelham, per Deadline.

Spencer left Chicago Fire in the October 20th episode when his character moved to Oregon to take care of the sons of a former firefighter from Station 51.

Dalton’s first appearance on the NBC series will be on the episode airing tonight. In the episode titled “Whom Shall I Fear,” he will be on the job, helping Boden. Here’s the episode description as well as a photo of his appearance:

Gallo clashes with the new lieutenant temporarily filling in for Casey. Severide closes in on a dangerous and deadly arsonist.

