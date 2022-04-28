Chicago Fire: Season 10; Jesse Spencer to Return for May Finale on NBC

Chicago Fire fans are gearing up for a big event on the NBC series. The wedding of Severide and Kidd will take place in the 10th season finale, and viewers will see a familiar face return for the event. Starring Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Minoso, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith, Chicago Fire follows the first responders from Firehouse 51.

Per Deadline, Jesse Spencer will return as Matt Casey. In October, series regular Spencer departed the drama, but his character will return to be Severide’s best man with Sylvie Brett (Kilmer) returning from her extended visit to Oregon with him. The pair will have to decide how to deal with their relationship and their potential future together.

Series executive producer Derek Haas said the following about asking Spencer to return to the NBC series:

“The juicy details are that we went to him and said, ‘You’re so loved on this show. And with the Severide wedding coming up, there’s no way Casey would miss seeing his best friend getting married. Come on, man!’ So, he graciously agreed to come back for the finale.”

Casey’s return will cause some issues for one member of Firehouse 51. Cruz was set to be Severide’s best man at the wedding, but Casey’s return will bump him down to the second position. Haas said the following about the issues it will cause:

“Cruz is not happy, of course. Severide was his best man when Cruz got married and now he’s been relegated to second-best man. That’s going to be fun.”

The Chicago Fire season 10 finale will air on May 25th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Spencer back on Chicago Fire? Do you wish he would return to the series full time?