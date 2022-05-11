Law & Order: Season 22; NBC Crime Drama Revival Renewed for 2022-23

To no surprise, the revival of Law & Order has been renewed for the 2022-23 broadcast season. The NBC show will be back for a 22nd season. The 21st season of 10 episodes will finish airing on May 19th.

A procedural crime drama series, the Law & Order TV show revival stars Sam Waterson, Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, and Odelya Halevi. Set in New York City, stories follow the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. The characters include District Attorney Jack McCoy (Waterson), Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya), Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Dancy), Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Manheim), Detective Kevin Bernard (Anderson), and Detective Frank Cosgrove (Donovan). Stories are often based on real cases and episodes are split between a criminal investigation and the trial that follows.

The 21st season of Law & Order averages a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.42 million viewers. In the live+7 day ratings, the season averages a 0.79 demo with 6.11 million viewers, adding 54% and 38%, respectively, in delayed viewing.

Today, NBC also renewed the revived Law & Order: Organized Crime series for a third season. The peacock network previously renewed Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for a 24th season.

“The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming. “It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

“Dreams do come true,” said executive producer Dick Wolf. “The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television. I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic.”

