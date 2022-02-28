Law & Order: Season 22? Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Law & Order TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season on NBC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Law & Order TV show revival stars Sam Waterson, Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, and Odelya Halevi. Set in New York City, stories follow the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. The characters include District Attorney Jack McCoy (Waterson), Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya), Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Dancy), Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Manheim), Detective Kevin Bernard (Anderson), and Detective Frank Cosgrove (Donovan). Stories are often based on real cases and episodes are split between a criminal investigation and the trial that follows.



Season 21 Ratings

The 21st season of Law & Order averages a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.80 million viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Law & Order stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 28, 2022, Law & Order has not been cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Law & Order for season 22? The Law & Order franchise has been extremely popular and profitable for NBCUniversal and I have no doubt that, now that it’s back on the air, the original will be renewed for years to come. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Law & Order cancellation or renewal news.



