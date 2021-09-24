Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Three? Has the NBC Police Drama Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is this spin-off the hit that NBC was hoping for? Has the Law & Order: Organized Crime TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Organized Crime, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: SVU TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger. Recurring actors include Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Burstyn, Ron Cephas Jones, Vinnie Jones, Lolita Davidovich, Mykelti Williamson, Guillermo Díaz, Dash Mihok, Michael Raymond-James, Mike Cannon, and Izabela Vidovic. The story follows the detectives of the NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle the city’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Det. Elliot Stabler (Meloni) returns to the force after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Stabler’s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Truitt), leads the task force and has a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.18 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Organized Crime stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 24, 2021, Law & Order: Organized Crime has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Law & Order: Organized Crime for season three? This Stabler spin-off seemed like a slam-dunk and the series premiere brought in great ratings. However, viewership fell nearly 50% by the end of the season. I think that Organized Crime will be renewed but I’m sure the programmers were expecting better numbers. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Law & Order: Organized Crime cancellation or renewal news.



