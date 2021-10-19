The Blacklist: Season Nine; Diany Rodriguez (Law & Order: Organized Crime) Joins NBC Series

The Blacklist is adding Diany Rodriguez to its cast for the upcoming ninth season. The actress recently in two episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime, also on NBC. She joins James Spader (above), Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix on the crime thriller series.

The series will pick up two years after the last season ended with Megan Boone’s exit. Per Deadline, Rodriguez will play “Weecha Xiu. With a tough physical presence and a hardened demeanor, Weecha is more than capable of defending herself against anyone who might threaten her or her associates.”

The Blacklist returns to NBC on Thursday, October 21st.

