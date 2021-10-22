The Blacklist: Season 10? Has the NBC Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, The Blacklist stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix. The story begins as one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader), offers to help the authorities if a specific rookie agent, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), partners with him. As season nine begins, it’s two years since the death of Elizabeth and Red and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded. When one of their own is injured in the line of duty, however, the Task Force is drawn back together to bring down a conspiracy that could shatter global security. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies, and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.



Season Nine Ratings

The ninth season of The Blacklist averages a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.11 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s up by 11% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Blacklist stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 22, 2021, The Blacklist has not been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew The Blacklist for season 10? It feels like this show could have ended years ago but the peacock network keeps renewing it. The move back to Thursdays might help its ratings but I think that, as long as Spader wants to continue, the show will go on. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Blacklist cancellation or renewal news.



