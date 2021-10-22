The Blacklist: Season Nine Ratings

After three seasons, The Blacklist has returned to NBC’s Thursday night schedule. How will this move affect the ratings? Will The Blacklist be cancelled or renewed for season 10? Stay tuned.

A crime thriller series, The Blacklist stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix. The story begins as one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader), offers to help the authorities if a specific rookie agent, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), partners with him. As season nine begins, it’s two years since the death of Elizabeth and Red and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded. When one of their own is injured in the line of duty, however, the Task Force is drawn back together to bring down a conspiracy that could shatter global security. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies, and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/22 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season eight of The Blacklist on NBC averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.26 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the The Blacklist TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 10th season?